Additional unemployment pulled in ArkLaTex to encourage return to work

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At this point, all states in the ArkLaTex have announced the end of federal coronavirus unemployment payments.

The additional $300 payments will end Saturday, June 26, for Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma, and July 31 in Louisiana.

Renee Matthews is the manager at Manpower, a staffing and employment agency.

“We know unemployment is necessary in some cases; it really is some people need help,” Matthews said. “At the same time, there are multiple positions that needed to be filled.”

