Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

22-year veteran therapist battling COVID-19 gets ‘Warrior Walk’ sendoff ahead of transfer for lung transplant

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 22-year veteran respiratory therapist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport got a big round of applause Tuesday after his difficult battle with COVID-19.

Byron Bolanos has taken care of many COVID-19 patients himself, but on Feb. 1, he became one. A couple of weeks after being admitted, he was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygen); he remained on ECMO longer than any other patient in the system. On June 22, the team at Ochsner gave him a “Warrior Walk” sendoff as he was transferred to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Phoenix for a lung transplant.

“Seeing one of our own team struggle with this disease for more than four months is a harsh reminder that this pandemic isn’t over. Vaccinations are the way to end this pandemic and stop the devastation we’ve witnessed the past year,” said Sheree Stephens, chief nursing officer for Ochsner LSU Health.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at its Ambulatory Care Center (1602 Kings Highway), and at St. Mary Medical Center (915 Margaret Place). Call 318-626-0050, option 0 to make an appointment, or go online here.

Click here for more information about the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate
Morris Noran, 11, was killed Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a UTV wreck in Webster Parish.
11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident
A driver was traveling north on Hearve Avenue when a vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger,...
Driver shot in head; suspect sought
Bienville man killed at Ruston gas station off I-20
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery

Latest News

Longtime respiratory therapist at Ochsner LSU Health gets "Warrior Walk" sendoff ahead of...
Respiratory therapist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport battling COVID gets "Warrior Walk" sendoff
Additional unemployment pulled in ArkLaTex to encourage return to work
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Long-haul symptoms take toll on those who had COVID-19
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself to raise awareness about mental health