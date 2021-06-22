22-year veteran therapist battling COVID-19 gets ‘Warrior Walk’ sendoff ahead of transfer for lung transplant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 22-year veteran respiratory therapist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport got a big round of applause Tuesday after his difficult battle with COVID-19.

Byron Bolanos has taken care of many COVID-19 patients himself, but on Feb. 1, he became one. A couple of weeks after being admitted, he was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygen); he remained on ECMO longer than any other patient in the system. On June 22, the team at Ochsner gave him a “Warrior Walk” sendoff as he was transferred to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Phoenix for a lung transplant.

“Seeing one of our own team struggle with this disease for more than four months is a harsh reminder that this pandemic isn’t over. Vaccinations are the way to end this pandemic and stop the devastation we’ve witnessed the past year,” said Sheree Stephens, chief nursing officer for Ochsner LSU Health.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at its Ambulatory Care Center (1602 Kings Highway), and at St. Mary Medical Center (915 Margaret Place). Call 318-626-0050, option 0 to make an appointment, or go online here.

Click here for more information about the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.