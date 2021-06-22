2 wanted for allegedly scamming elderly victims into withdrawing money from ATM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is on the lookout for a man and a woman who reportedly scammed their elderly victims, convincing them to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police are looking for a middle aged white man who was wearing a dark colored blazer, white button-up dress shirt, a red tie, and slacks; he was carrying a black bag. Police are also looking for a middle aged Black woman who was wearing a sleeveless red shirt and blue jeans.

The woman pictured above is wanted in connection with alleged ATM fraud involving elderly victims in Bossier City, La. (Bossier Crime Stoppers)

The man pictured above is wanted in connection with alleged ATM fraud involving elderly victims in Bossier City, La. (Bossier Crime Stoppers)

Around June 10, sometime during the afternoon, police say the two people went to the Sam’s Super Store in Bossier City off Beene Boulevard and tried to talk to elderly people in the parking lot in an attempt to scam them. Surveillance video at the store later caught the man and woman on camera walking to Academy trying to do the same thing. Surveillance from Academy reportedly showed the woman walk up to an elderly person and convince her to go to the bank to withdraw $25,000. Police say the man stood near the entrance of the business while the woman befriended the victims, then would later join back up with her and ride in the same car to the bank with the victim.

Anyone with information about these two individuals is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or click here to submit a tip anonymously online. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app.

