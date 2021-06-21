Yokem Connection
WATCH LIVE: Where does NWLA stand in terms of vaccinations?

(WMBF)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Vaccination efforts in Louisiana continue. In fact, the state just launched a vaccine lottery program to encourage people to get vaccinated.

So where does northwest Louisiana stand in comparison with the rest of the state?

Dr. Joseph Bocchini with Willis-Knighton Health System joins KSLA’s Destinee Patterson this afternoon to discuss the topic live. Watch it here in this story.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

