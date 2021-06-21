Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A trailer towing a mobile home flipped on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge Monday afternoon, causing heavy traffic delays.

A mobile home being towed flipped on Cross Lake Bridge Monday, June 21, 2021. (Viewer)

The incident happened Monday, June 21 around 4:30 p.m. DOTD says I-220 E is closed on Cross Lake Bridge because of the wreck. The left lane of the westbound side is also closed.

I-220 East is now closed on the Cross Lake Bridge due to a spilled load. Congestion remains 3 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 21, 2021

The left lane is blocked I-220 East on the Cross Lake Bridge due to a spilled load. Congestion is 3 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 21, 2021

The left lane is blocked I-220 West on the Cross Lake Bridge due to a spilled load. Congestion is 1 mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 21, 2021

