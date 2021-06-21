Yokem Connection
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate

A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during heavy rain on Monday, June 21, 2021.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A trailer towing a mobile home flipped on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge Monday afternoon, causing heavy traffic delays.

A mobile home being towed flipped on Cross Lake Bridge Monday, June 21, 2021.
A mobile home being towed flipped on Cross Lake Bridge Monday, June 21, 2021.(Viewer)
A mobile home being towed flipped on Cross Lake Bridge Monday, June 21, 2021.
A mobile home being towed flipped on Cross Lake Bridge Monday, June 21, 2021.(Viewer)

The incident happened Monday, June 21 around 4:30 p.m. DOTD says I-220 E is closed on Cross Lake Bridge because of the wreck. The left lane of the westbound side is also closed.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

