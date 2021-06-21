Yokem Connection
Teen dead, 2 injured following back-to-back crashes on I-10

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old is dead and two others are injured after a car struck a vehicle that was involved in a crash on I-10 East.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on June 19 around 11 p.m. near Bonnabel Boulevard in Metairie.

Police say four vehicles were initially involved in a crash. A fifth vehicle struck one of the wrecked vehicles and three people standing in the roadway near the left shoulder.

Christopher Cruz, 16, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Two other people sustained severe and moderate injuries, respectively.

The driver of the fifth vehicle was uninjured.

Impairment is unknown at this time and blood samples were obtained from all drivers as a part of the ongoing investigation.

