Roadwork to continue on FM 2493 project in Smith County

By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT said after significant delays due to winter weather and rain, work is scheduled to resume on the FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway project from Gresham to Flint.

A news release said the project, with limits from FM 2813 in Gresham, south to FM 346 in Flint, will widen the existing two-lane roadway to five lanes with curb and gutter and bike lanes. The anticipated completion date of the project is fall 2021.

“The contractor is tentatively scheduled to mobilize to complete the remainder of the surface on the project the week of June 28,” said Kathi White, TxDOT Public Information Officer. “Weather permitting, that work should be completed in about a week, followed with placing the striping in the final configuration.

The traffic signal at FM 346 is anticipated to be activated by the end of July or early August.

A work zone speed limit of 45 mph is in effect throughout the project limits. Drivers are encouraged to use caution as the project progresses expecting lane closures and delays.

TxDOT said the project costs $14.5 million and is designed to improve safety and mobility. Once completed, the roadway will feature four travel lanes with a continuous center turn lane.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

