Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Miss Louisiana 2021 named, top 4 represent NELA

Julie Claire Williams, Miss Heart of Pilot (June 19, 2021)
Julie Claire Williams, Miss Heart of Pilot (June 19, 2021)(Hometown Productions)
By Matthew Segura
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s a new Miss Louisiana and she has ties to the Monroe area.

Julie Claire Williams, an alumna of the University of Louisiana Monroe, was named Miss Louisiana 2021 on June 19.

Williams is from Allen Parish and competed as Miss Heart of Pilot, representing the ‘Twin Cities’ of Monroe and West Monroe.

Williams was among five finalists, four of which represented Northeast Louisiana. Here are the top five, in the order they finished. You can view their photos in the Top 10 Facebook post below.

  • Julia Claire Williams - Miss Heart of Pilot (Winner)
  • Kaitryana Leinbach - Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival (Farmerville)
  • Gracie Reichman - Miss Louisiana Tech University
  • Jourdan Waddell - Miss Union Parish
  • McKenzie Connelly - Miss Atchafalaya

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident
1 person dead following crash in Mansfield
Bethany mobile home fire claims one life.
Mobile home fire claims life of elderly woman
(Gray Television file photo)
Cinema Week kicks off nationwide June 22
Cold front brings scattered showers and storms
Cold front brings scattered showers & storms plus a ‘cool’ down

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Governor Asa Hutchinson will make a special announcement Monday at 1 p.m. regarding outdoor...
WATCH: Hutchinson special announcement on state tourism
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
A cold front will bring the potential of isolated severe weather this afternoon and evening...
Tracking possible strong storm this evening