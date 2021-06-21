Miss Louisiana 2021 named, top 4 represent NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s a new Miss Louisiana and she has ties to the Monroe area.

Julie Claire Williams, an alumna of the University of Louisiana Monroe, was named Miss Louisiana 2021 on June 19.

Williams is from Allen Parish and competed as Miss Heart of Pilot, representing the ‘Twin Cities’ of Monroe and West Monroe.

Williams was among five finalists, four of which represented Northeast Louisiana. Here are the top five, in the order they finished. You can view their photos in the Top 10 Facebook post below.

Julia Claire Williams - Miss Heart of Pilot (Winner)

Kaitryana Leinbach - Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival (Farmerville)

Gracie Reichman - Miss Louisiana Tech University

Jourdan Waddell - Miss Union Parish

McKenzie Connelly - Miss Atchafalaya

