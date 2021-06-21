Yokem Connection
LSMSA to open new residence hall in fall 2021

Crews are working to put the final touches on the new residence hall at LSMSA. The building...
Crews are working to put the final touches on the new residence hall at LSMSA. The building will be home to 360 students in the fall.(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Updated: 12 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Incoming fall students will be the first to live in the Louisiana School of Math, Science and Arts’ newest residence hall.

A total of 360 high schoolers will call the new facility home.

The 110,000 square foot hall is equipped with modern living arrangements, study rooms, a student lounge, craft rooms and large windows with views of the campus.

The building is equipped with round-the-clock security and an onsite health clinic.

Throughout the pandemic, LSMSA students attended school virtually from their homes across Louisiana.

Students slowly came back to campus in the spring.

