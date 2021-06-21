LSMSA to open new residence hall in fall 2021

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Incoming fall students will be the first to live in the Louisiana School of Math, Science and Arts’ newest residence hall.

A total of 360 high schoolers will call the new facility home.

The 110,000 square foot hall is equipped with modern living arrangements, study rooms, a student lounge, craft rooms and large windows with views of the campus.

The building is equipped with round-the-clock security and an onsite health clinic.

Throughout the pandemic, LSMSA students attended school virtually from their homes across Louisiana.

Students slowly came back to campus in the spring.

