Happy Monday everyone. Today we’re taking a break from the heat and bringing scattered showers and storms into the ArkLaTex, some of which could become strong to severe through the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures today will take a break from the 90s in many places. Highs will climb in the upper 80s to low 90s which for some is below average! The cold front will help keep temperatures down but scattered showers out ahead of the storms will also help keep places cooler as well as the cloud cover. During the late afternoon hours the front will be moving through the I-30 corridor and by the evening commute, this line will be near I-20.

Showers and storms associated with this front are mainly sub-severe but a few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible as we go throughout the evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats but heavy downpours during high commute times is something to watch for as well. Overnight we should be drying out and temperatures will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday: lingering overnight showers arent looking as favorable but either way by the time we’re headed out in the morning, we’ll be dry. Highs tomorrow will only be in the low to mid 80s!! How wonderful is that! Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with 5-10 mph NE winds.

Wednesday through the work week, we’ll be making our way back to normal. Highs both days will be in the low 90s with feels like temperatures back in the low 100s! By the weekend rain chance will increase once again but so far are looking more minimal.

Tropics: Claudette re-strengthened to a Tropical Storm and is moving out into the Atlantic. We’re keeping an eye on a tropical wave that only has a 30% chance of developing in the next couple days east of the Windward Islands in the Atlantic.

Have a great day!

