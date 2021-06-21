Isolated severe weather possible this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend as we were treated to some fairly nice weather throughout the ArkLaTex. We are tracking changes though as we start off a new week with the chance of some isolated severe weather thanks to a cold front that will be sweeping through the region. High temperatures out ahead of the front will be around 90, but we should drop back into the 80s for your Tuesday. Later in the week we are expecting high temperatures to return to the 90s and for this to continue through the weekend until more wet weather is possible on Sunday.

We are tracking the potential for strong storms across the ArkLaTex this evening as a front rolls through. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you may want to take the umbrella with as we are tracking the potential for some scattered showers and storms as we go throughout the day Monday. The potential for severe weather though will not ramp up until we hit the evening hours as the cold front moves through the region. High temperatures today will be on the warm side, but not incredibly hot as highs will be around the 90 degree mark.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking generally dry weather ahead for the ArkLaTex with perhaps some early morning showers Tuesday. Temperatures after bottoming out in the 80s Tuesday will be rising throughout the rest of the week with highs likely in the mid-90s towards of the week. But unlike last week the humidity will be considerably higher with dewpoints in the 70s so get ready for some soupy weather across the region.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking another chance for wet weather in the ArkLaTex. Not so much on Saturday with highs that will once again be in the low 90s, but Sunday we are tracking our next potential cold front that will likely move through the region. During the day Sunday we are tracking a few hit and miss showers with more widespread rain moving through the evening hours and likely will continue to Monday of next week.

In the meantime, get ready for some hit and miss thunderstorm activity Monday! Have a great week!

