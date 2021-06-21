Yokem Connection
Friends of the family remember 11-year-old killed in UTV wreck in Webster Parish

By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Morris Naron, 11, who was known to family and friends as Treyson, was killed Sunday, June 20 in a UTV wreck in Webster Parish; his older teenager sister was driving.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> 11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident

On Monday, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with the boy’s 6th grade teacher, Dara Stinger, about her last memories of him. She also spoke with his uncle and coach, Ricky Tripp, about how the family is coping with the loss.

Hear from them both tonight on KSLA News 12.

