Friends of the family remember 11-year-old killed in UTV wreck in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Morris Naron, 11, who was known to family and friends as Treyson, was killed Sunday, June 20 in a UTV wreck in Webster Parish; his older teenager sister was driving.

Morris Naron, who was known to family and friends as Treyson, was killed Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a UTV crash in Webster Parish, La. (Dara Stringer)

On Monday, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with the boy’s 6th grade teacher, Dara Stinger, about her last memories of him. She also spoke with his uncle and coach, Ricky Tripp, about how the family is coping with the loss.

