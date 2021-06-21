Yokem Connection
Driver shot in head; suspect sought

By Alex Onken
Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting, and Shreveport police are searching for the person responsible.

Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 20 on Hearne Avenue, near Corbitt Street in the Werner Park neighborhood.

A driver was traveling north on Hearve Avenue when a vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger, pulled up beside him. Someone inside the vehicle then opened fire, shooting the victim in the head.

According to Shreveport police’s major incident report, the victim was taken to a Shreveport hospital in a private automobile.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

