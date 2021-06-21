Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can register for lottery starting June 21

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Monday, June 21, Louisianans who got the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to register for a chance to win a million dollars.

While this is exciting for so many of you, health leaders say the message is serious. They need more people to roll up their sleeves to fight COVID.

RELATED: Louisiana to offer scholarships, cash with grand prize of $1M as vaccine incentive program

“What we hope they’ll discover when they go to register, we hope what they’ll figure out is that we’re doing everything in our power to make vaccines in the state accessible, quick, I think if people go to a vaccine site there going to have a wonderful experience,” said Kim Hood, Assistant Secretary with the Office of Public Health.

There’s a lot of buzz as leaders hope to fight vaccine hesitancy.

“There’s been now more, and more people keep getting the vaccines and the amount of safety and efficacy it’s just been increasing, so we haven’t seen any of those big scary side effects pop up,” said Dr. Rachael Kermis, Family Medicine Physician at Baton Rouge General.

Registration for the lottery begins at 12 p.m. Monday, June 21. You can register for the lottery on Monday by clicking here.

If you’re looking for a place to get a vaccine, health officials have made it very easy for you to find.

You can call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident
1 person dead following crash in Mansfield
Bethany mobile home fire claims one life.
Mobile home fire claims life of elderly woman
(Gray Television file photo)
Cinema Week kicks off nationwide June 22
The Shreveport Volunteer Network is helping one Mooretown resident after discovering she has...
Volunteers help Shreveport woman who’s had no water since February ice storms

Latest News

Individuals can register to win $1M and other prizes for getting vaccine
Individuals can register to win $1M and other prizes for getting vaccine
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Across the U.S., vaccination rates remain the same, despite warnings about the Delta variant,...
Health Minute: COVID vaccination rates remain the same