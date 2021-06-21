Yokem Connection
Bienville man killed at Ruston gas station off I-20

By Matthew Segura
Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting they say happened at a gas station right off of a busy section of Interstate 20.

According to the Ruston Police Department, it happened on June 19, around 2:23 a.m., in the parking lot of 110 Woodward Avenue. Police say that is a Chevron/Subway gas station.

Ruston police say they received a call of a shooting between several people at the gas station. A police spokesperson said officers responded quickly, observed several vehicles, and began securing the scene. They say while patrol officers were conducting the initial investigation, a call was received from North Louisiana Medical Center Emergency Room personnel in reference to an unidentified male with a gunshot wound.

21-year-old Brandon Rallins, a Black male, was identified as the victim. Police say he was shot at the gas station. He was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

They describe the situation as follows:

“Approximately 10 to 12 individuals who were in or around vehicles at the scene were taken to RPD and interviewed by investigators. The investigation revealed that the persons involved were not local, but all from the Bienville parish area (Arcadia & Ringgold), including the victim. Subsequently, two individuals were arrested on drug charges, several firearms were confiscated, and vehicles towed.

“The investigation is still very active at this time. Ruston Police Investigators are asking that anyone with information on this case should call the department at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111. A tip may also be submitted online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com, or text “TIP515” to Crimes (274637) to send a text message. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if information leads to arrest or indictment.”

