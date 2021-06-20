Mobile home fire claims life of elderly woman

BETHANY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman.

Caddo Fire District #4 responded to reports of a fire just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 in the 11000 block of Bethany State Line Road.

Firefighters later discovered the body of a woman inside the home.

