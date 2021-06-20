Mobile home fire claims life of elderly woman
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BETHANY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman.
Caddo Fire District #4 responded to reports of a fire just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 in the 11000 block of Bethany State Line Road.
Firefighters later discovered the body of a woman inside the home.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.