Driver, passenger in custody after high-speed chase through Minden

High-speed chase through Minden.
High-speed chase through Minden.(Minden Police)
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Two people are in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through Minden on Saturday, June 20.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Main Street, but the driver refused to pull over. A pursuit started, leading police through Marshall, Constable and Clerk Streets at speeds over 100 mph.

The passenger got out of the vehicle on Methodist Camp Road and jumped into Caney Lake. An officer jumped into the lake after her and took her into custody.

The driver continued driving until he wrecked on a parish road. He got out of the vehicle and ran through the woods. He was caught a short time later by Webster Parish Deputies.

The driver was arrested for aggravated flight, obstructed tail lights, switched tags, suspended driver’s license, no registration, no insurance, no inspection sticker. He was booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correction Center.

The passenger was charged with resisting by flight.

