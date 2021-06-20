Cinema Week kicks off nationwide Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Movie theaters throughout the country will celebrate the inaugural Cinema Week starting Tuesday.

It’s in an effort to get movie-goers back in theaters, especially after the hard hit the industry took during the pandemic. Many ArkLaTex theaters recently reopened.

“Movies are special to me sometimes,” Sarah Franklin told KSLA News 12 before seeing “In the Heights” on Sunday. “I like that I can really care about the movie more than I could just at home. We could watch them on HBO Max or Disney+. I think it’s just a more special experience in theaters.”

Theaters will hold promotions, host giveaways and even have special guests during the six-day event.

“This celebration is just in time for the launch of this summer’s blockbuster films, which were made for the immersive cinematic experience, with the biggest screens, best sight and sound technology and, of course, that indulgent movie theatre popcorn,” reads a news release from Cinemark Holdings Inc.

