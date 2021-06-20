Yokem Connection
Cinema Week kicks off nationwide Tuesday

By Destinee Patterson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Movie theaters throughout the country will celebrate the inaugural Cinema Week starting Tuesday.

It’s in an effort to get movie-goers back in theaters, especially after the hard hit the industry took during the pandemic. Many ArkLaTex theaters recently reopened.

“Movies are special to me sometimes,” Sarah Franklin told KSLA News 12 before seeing “In the Heights” on Sunday. “I like that I can really care about the movie more than I could just at home. We could watch them on HBO Max or Disney+. I think it’s just a more special experience in theaters.”

Theaters will hold promotions, host giveaways and even have special guests during the six-day event.

“This celebration is just in time for the launch of this summer’s blockbuster films, which were made for the immersive cinematic experience, with the biggest screens, best sight and sound technology and, of course, that indulgent movie theatre popcorn,” reads a news release from Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Click here to learn more, including whether your nearby theater is participating in Cinema Week.

And this link provides more information about Cinema Week at Cinemark properties.

Watch trailers for movies playing in theaters in your area during Cinema Week.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Destinee Patterson explains what to expect during Cinema Week.

