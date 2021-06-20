Yokem Connection
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say

Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and no driver’s license.(SJPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Updated: 12 hours ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after deputies say he struck and killed a 3-year-old with a vehicle.

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, Brian Weary, 31, struck the child around 7:14 p.m. on Sat., June 19 in the 300 block of St. Andrew’s Boulevard.

First responders say the child was unconscious upon arrival and lifesaving measures were taken.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital then airlifted to University Medical Center.

The child was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.

Weary was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and no driver’s license.

Deputies say the cause of the crash was distracted driving.

No bond has been set yet.

