12-year-old killed, 15-year-old critically hurt in ATV accident

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 12-year-old boy is dead and his 15-year-old sister is in critical condition as a result of an ATV accident in Webster Parish.

It happened at 3:22 p.m. Sunday, June 20 on Bistineau Terrace Road south of Doyline, Sheriff Jason Parker told KSLA News 12.

The 15-year-old was driving the side-by-side and her brother was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said. Further details about how the accident happened are not immediately available.

The children and their family are from out of town and were in Webster Parish visiting relatives, the sheriff said.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the accident.-

