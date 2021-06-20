1 person dead following crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Mansfield police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

The crash happened on Highway 171 at Highway 84.

Multiple injuries were reported and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name has not been released.

Mansfield Police Department and Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.