Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

1 person dead following crash in Mansfield

By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Mansfield police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

The crash happened on Highway 171 at Highway 84.

Multiple injuries were reported and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name has not been released.

Mansfield Police Department and Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hawley is 6′3″ and weighs 180 pounds. He is missing part of his left ear. He was last seen...
Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old east Texas man
The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18,...
Man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir after he told wife he was having boat trouble the night before
George Washington Jr., DOB: 8/11/1962, is accused of sexual battery and indecent behavior with...
Shreveport man arrested for alleged sexual battery of teenagers
A shooting was reported near the entrance to the Shreveport Regional Airport Friday, June 18,...
2 injured in shooting near Shreveport Regional Airport; suspect in custody
Several neighborhoods and homes in Slidell took on water as TS Claudette moved through overnight
IMAGES: Tropical Storm Claudette flooding

Latest News

Bethany mobile home fire claims one life.
Mobile home fire claims life of elderly woman
The Shreveport Volunteer Network is helping one Mooretown resident after discovering she has...
Volunteers help Shreveport woman who’s had no water since February ice storms
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
John Hawley is 6′3″ and weighs 180 pounds. He is missing part of his left ear. He was last seen...
Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old east Texas man