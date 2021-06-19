Yokem Connection
Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old east Texas man


John Hawley is 6′3″ and weighs 180 pounds. He is missing part of his left ear. He was last seen wearing an off-white T-shirt, gray flannel, a silver Timex stretch band watch and an adult diaper.(TTPD | TTPD)
By Alex Onken
Updated: 15 minutes ago
RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen John Hawley?

The 84-year old was last seen at 1 a.m on Saturday, June 19 in the 1600 block of CR 2235 in Bagwell, Texas. That’s in Red River County.

Hawley is 6′3″ and weighs 180 pounds. He is missing part of his left ear. He was last seen wearing an off-white T-shirt, gray flannel, a silver Timex stretch band watch and an adult diaper.

SILVER ALERT from Red River County. Please call 911 if you see Mr. Hawley or his truck. #texarkanapolice #SilverAlert

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Saturday, June 19, 2021

He is believed to be traveling in a black flatbed 2001 Ford F-350 with a Texas license plate number BX61414. The truck may have a hay baler and tools in the back.

Anyone who may know of Hawley’s whereabouts or has seen his truck is ask to dial 911.

