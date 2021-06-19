Holiday weekend staying sunny and hot; cold front on the way

Happy Juneteenth everyone! The weather will cooperate for any celebratory events such as Let the Good Times Roll but will still be hot and steamy!

To update on tropics: Tropical Storm Claudette formed earlier this morning and moved over the southeastern Louisiana coast. This will not bring any impacts to us in the ArkLaTex but plenty of rain and severe weather areas east of us.

Today highs will climb to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies and calm N winds. Our humidity will still be uncomfortable and sticky and make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Father’s day: another beautifully and sunny day. Morning temperatures are in the 70s with highs in the mid to upper 90s once again with feels like temperatures back in the mid and upper 90s.

We will likely see more of an impact from a cold front arriving next week. Usually we do not get these in June. However, I believe this is because of the storm passing by the southeast region. This will help pull the cold front south and should pass by the ArkLaTex Monday night and Tuesday morning. The rain will be likely on both of these days. So rain chances are up to 50% Monday and 40% Tuesday.

The good news about this cold front is that it will provide some relief to the heat and humidity for a brief while. Tuesday and Wednesday will only have temperatures reach the mid 80s. Plus the humidity will come down a little bit. I expect all of the rain to be gone by Wednesday morning. So, rain chances then are looking low.

The rest of the week is hot and steamy again!

Have a great weekend!

