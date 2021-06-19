The Good Stuff: 105 and counting

PROVENCAL, La. (KSLA) - I wasn’t going to allow a 90 minute drive keep me from celebrating one of the top 105 days of Seab Horn’s life, his latest birthday.

When I pulled up to the Horn family home, a few miles south of Provencal in Natchitoches Parish, I knew I was there when I saw the large wooden ’105′ sign in the front yard.

“How long since you last drove?,” I asked him.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner with Seab Horn and the Horn family. (KSLA)

“When I got 100 years old, I stopped driving,” responded Seab.

For 105 years old, short of a slight hearing issue, I was surprised to see how responsive and engaging he was during our roughly 20 minute conversation before his family brought out the birthday cake to eat.

I next asked the most obvious question ever asked of anyone who has turned at least 100 years old.

“You ever drink or smoke?” I asked, to which he quickly responded with, “Never did drink or smoke.”

Seab Horn (far left in yellow shirt) at a family gathering decades ago. Mr Horn turned 105 on June 15. (Horn family)

Seab was born June 15, 1936 in the Provencal area. He grew up there, retired there and is now living out some of his most entertaining years there with some family members living on the same street.

“Why did you live right here and never go anywhere else?” asked a family member.

His response, ”I go to the mailbox”, which left me, his sons, daughters, and in-laws grabbing our guts in laughter.

Seab did admit there was that one time when he did leave the confines of this small Natchitoches Parish town.

It wasn’t for good, but just to go to church on Sundays in far away Union Parish.

It’s where he met his longtime wife of 51 years, the pastor’s daughter, Luemmer Bilberry.

Seab Horn and his wife of 51 years, Leummer Bilberry-Horn (Horn family)

“She was the one I wanted,” remarked Seab.

They had 14 children together, with 7 still alive today, including their oldest living child 75-year-old Jethro Horn.

“Being around him everyday and just seeing him everyday is a blessing,” stated Jethro.

Leummer past away in 1989.

“If you ask, ‘Daddy why you’re still here?’” added his youngest child, daughter Debra Horn Reliford, “he’ll say, ‘I’m blessed, I’m blessed’. And I agree with that”.

