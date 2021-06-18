Yokem Connection
Suspects arrested after high speed chase in Webster Parish

(WAVE 3 News)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Suspects are now in custody after a high speed chase in Webster Parish Thursday, June 17.

The sheriff’s office says around 3 p.m., deputies were told that the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office that they were chasing a car that was headed into Webster Parish on Highway 80. The car headed down a driveway and crash, officials say. The suspects got out of the car and ran away.

Webster Parish deputies, Minden police officers, and Louisiana State Police troopers set up a perimeter and began a search. Around 7 p.m., officials say the suspects were arrested on Jack Martin Road. After further investigation, it was discovered the car was stolen out of Alabama, officials say.

The names of those arrested have not yet been released.

