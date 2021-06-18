Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Student with Down syndrome left out of cheerleader team yearbook photo

By KSL staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAYTON, Utah (KSL) - There is controversy in Utah after a girl with Down syndrome was left out of a cheerleading team’s yearbook photo.

The eighth grader isn’t complaining about it herself publicly, but her big sister is taking up the cause.

Summer break for schools is usually a happy time for students. But at Shoreline Junior High School, one student came home disappointed.

“She was sad that she was not included,” said Jordyn Poll, Morgyn Poll’s sister.

Morgyn, who just finished eighth grade, was saddened when she saw she was not in the cheerleading team picture the yearbook used.

“There were two pictures that were taken. One picture was taken with Morgyn, and one picture was taken without Morgyn,” Jordyn said.

The team picture not used shows Morgyn front and center.

“I don’t think discrimination was intended,” her sister said. “I don’t think that there was malice. I don’t think that people meant to be mean.”

Morgyn was the team manager, going to meets and practices with them.

“When we asked her how she felt, she said, ‘These are my friends, and I want them to know that they’re my friends,’” Jordyn said.

Jordyn posted about it on Facebook, and it took off. Hundreds of comments and growing showed support for Morgyn, telling her she’s beautiful and did nothing wrong.

“I’m overwhelmed at the good, and I’m overwhelmed at the ability to rally people to get there,” the big sister said. “At the end of the day, the most important thing to do is to love everybody.”

Davis County School District released a statement saying they are saddened by the mistake that happened.

They apologized to the family, and they are working to try to find out why and how this happened, so it never happens again.

The family isn’t mad at the school or the school district, but they hope it is a learning opportunity for the future.

Some members of the cheerleading squad have been harassed on social media over the incident.

The school district is discouraging placing any blame on Morgyn’s teammates.

Copyright 2021 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported near the entrance to the Shreveport Regional Airport Friday, June 18,...
2 injured in shooting near Shreveport Regional Airport; suspect in custody
G.E. Ghali
LSUHS chancellor resigns less than a day after being reinstated
DeSoto Parish resident Missy Lawrence says they found human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags...
Judge grants injunction blocking weekend trail ride events in Bossier Parish
Woman found dead in Longview home; police investigating
SPD responded to the scene Thursday, June 17, 2021 for a reported ATM theft Youree Drive.
Police searching for suspects after attempted ATM theft at credit union on Youree Drive

Latest News

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with brisk winds, rain
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure
President Joe Biden touts 300 million vaccine shots administered, as the fight continues over...
Fight over infrastructure bill stalls Biden's plans
FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla.,...
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam