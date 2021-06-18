Shreveport man convicted of molestation of a juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man who is accused of molesting a female relative more than three decades ago was convicted on Thursday, June 17, of molestation of a juvenile.

Robert Coffey, 73, was 39 years old at the time the offenses occurred. This was on an unspecified date between 1986 and 1987. He was accused of fondling his then 6-year-old relative, who was staying overnight at his Fairfield Avenue house with a juvenile female cousin.

Officials say Coffey entered the bedroom where the two children were asleep and molested the six-year-old. The child woke up, but pretended to be asleep. The assault was interrupted when Coffey’s wife called his name. The victim reported the assault to her parents, who confronted Coffey and took precautions to prevent further contact.

After the victim became an adult with children of her own, she felt compelled to report the incident to police.

Coffey had previously been convicted in Caddo Parish of contributing to the delinquency of a minor by enticing that child to perform a sexually immoral act. He also had been convicted of sexual assault of a child in Colorado in 2000. The victims in these prior crimes testified at Coffey’s trial as proof of his lustful disposition toward children.

The six-person jury was polled and the guilty verdict was unanimous.

Coffey faces one to 15 years in prison with or without hard labor and will return for sentencing July 28.

