Shreveport man arrested for alleged sexual battery of teenagers

George Washington Jr., DOB: 8/11/1962, is accused of sexual battery and indecent behavior with...
George Washington Jr., DOB: 8/11/1962, is accused of sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 58-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly committing sexual crimes against juveniles.

The sheriff’s office says these crimes have been ongoing for several years.

George Washington Jr. was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center June 17 on charges of misdemeanor sexual battery (2 counts) and indecent behavior with juveniles (2 counts). He turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say Washington inappropriately touched four teenagers and made suggestive comments to them.

