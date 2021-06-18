Rain chances down, and temperatures up for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are continue to track very limited impacts for the region from Potential Tropical Cyclone Three as the track and structure of the system will keep rain well to our south and east. Due to the now dry weekend expected for the ArkLaTex temperatures are trending warmer with highs that will be in the low to mid-90s. We are though tracking likely rain both Monday and Tuesday of next week as a rare summer cold front will move through the region giving us a brief drop temperatures before the heat returns later in the week.

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for another hot, but not incredibly humid day ahead for the ArkLaTex. As usual temperatures are starting off in the 70s and will move up into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. We are tracking mostly sunny skies to go along with the heat with perhaps a few passing clouds. Just make sure you stay plenty hydrated on this Friday.

We are tracking what is likely to be Claudette moving north through the Gulf of Mexico. (KSLA News 12)

As we go through your weekend forecast we are tracking mostly dry weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. There is the chance that some wrap around moisture from PTC Three could reach into the southern ArkLaTex in the form of a shower or storm its really the southeast part of the state that needs to be worried system. We will see some more clouds compared to the past few days Saturday. Sunday the skies will be mostly clear for the ArkLaTex and the toasty weather will continue with highs in the 90s once again.

Looking ahead to next week is when we really are tracking our next chance for significant rainfall across the ArkLaTex. This will be in the form of a cold front that will move through the region later Monday and early on Tuesday. We could see some heavy rain with the front with perhaps a couple of isolated strong storms. By Tuesday afternoon the rain should be clearing out and our temperatures will begin to move up the rest of the week.

In the meantime, get ready for another toasty close out to the week! Have a great weekend!

