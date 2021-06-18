Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Public pools in Shreveport open for the summer

(Pexels)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer officially begins June 20, and public pools in Shreveport are opening up.

Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation facilities opened the week of June 14 and will remain open for the season. Pools are located at David Raines, Querbes, and Southern Hills community centers. The pool at Airport Park will open June 23. The summer season ends July 28 for all pools except Southern Hills, which will remain open until Labor Day (Sept. 6).

SCHEDULE

Airport Park

  • Monday - CLOSED
  • Tuesday through Friday - 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Cost: $2.50
  • Swim Lessons - (2 week sessions - 6 lessons: $65/session)
  • Monday through Wednesday, 8 to 8:50 a.m. or 9 to 9:50 a.m.
  • Monday through Wednesday, 6 to 6:50 p.m.

David Raines

  • Monday - CLOSED
  • Tuesday through Friday - 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Cost: $2.50

Querbes

  • Monday - CLOSED (Except for daycares)
  • Tuesday through Friday - 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Cost: $2.50
  • Swim Lessons (2 week sessions - 8 lessons: $85/session)
  • Monday through Thursday from 8 to 8:50 a.m. or 9 to 9:50 a.m.
  • Monday through Thursday - 6 to 6:50 p.m.

Southern Hills

  • Monday - CLOSED
  • Tuesday through Friday - 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Cost: $2.50 per person and $3.50 to swim and slide
  • Swim Lessons: (2 week sessions - 8 lessons: $85/session)
  • Monday through Thursday - 8 to 8:50 a.m. or 9 to 9:50 a.m.
  • Monday through Thursday - 7 to 7:50 p.m.
  • Water Aerobics: (adults & seniors)
  • Monday through Friday 7 to 8 a.m.
  • Cost: $20/month
  • Only pool open July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Only pool open on weekends in August

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported near the entrance to the Shreveport Regional Airport Friday, June 18,...
2 injured in shooting near Shreveport Regional Airport; suspect in custody
G.E. Ghali
LSUHS chancellor resigns less than a day after being reinstated
DeSoto Parish resident Missy Lawrence says they found human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags...
Judge grants injunction blocking weekend trail ride events in Bossier Parish
Woman found dead in Longview home; police investigating
SPD responded to the scene Thursday, June 17, 2021 for a reported ATM theft Youree Drive.
Police searching for suspects after attempted ATM theft at credit union on Youree Drive

Latest News

Members of Shreveport LGBTQ+ community talk about importance of Pride Month
Members of Shreveport LGBTQ+ community talk about the importance of Pride Month
New foundation launched to honor La. legal legend
Emma Allen is 101-years-old.
DeSoto Parish woman celebrates 101st birthday
Greg Powell, owner of SB Rides, is hosting a freedom bike ride on Juneteenth.
Juneteenth Voices: Freedom bike ride