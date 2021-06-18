Public pools in Shreveport open for the summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer officially begins June 20, and public pools in Shreveport are opening up.

Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation facilities opened the week of June 14 and will remain open for the season. Pools are located at David Raines, Querbes, and Southern Hills community centers. The pool at Airport Park will open June 23. The summer season ends July 28 for all pools except Southern Hills, which will remain open until Labor Day (Sept. 6).

SCHEDULE

Airport Park

Monday - CLOSED

Tuesday through Friday - 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.

Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $2.50

Swim Lessons - (2 week sessions - 6 lessons: $65/session)

Monday through Wednesday, 8 to 8:50 a.m. or 9 to 9:50 a.m.

Monday through Wednesday, 6 to 6:50 p.m.

David Raines

Monday - CLOSED

Tuesday through Friday - 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.

Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $2.50

Querbes

Monday - CLOSED (Except for daycares)

Tuesday through Friday - 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.

Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $2.50

Swim Lessons (2 week sessions - 8 lessons: $85/session)

Monday through Thursday from 8 to 8:50 a.m. or 9 to 9:50 a.m.

Monday through Thursday - 6 to 6:50 p.m.

Southern Hills

Monday - CLOSED

Tuesday through Friday - 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.

Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $2.50 per person and $3.50 to swim and slide

Swim Lessons: (2 week sessions - 8 lessons: $85/session)

Monday through Thursday - 8 to 8:50 a.m. or 9 to 9:50 a.m.

Monday through Thursday - 7 to 7:50 p.m.

Water Aerobics: (adults & seniors)

Monday through Friday 7 to 8 a.m.

Cost: $20/month

Only pool open July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Only pool open on weekends in August

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.