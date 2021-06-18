Public pools in Shreveport open for the summer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer officially begins June 20, and public pools in Shreveport are opening up.
Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation facilities opened the week of June 14 and will remain open for the season. Pools are located at David Raines, Querbes, and Southern Hills community centers. The pool at Airport Park will open June 23. The summer season ends July 28 for all pools except Southern Hills, which will remain open until Labor Day (Sept. 6).
SCHEDULE
Airport Park
- Monday - CLOSED
- Tuesday through Friday - 1 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.
- Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.
- Cost: $2.50
- Swim Lessons - (2 week sessions - 6 lessons: $65/session)
- Monday through Wednesday, 8 to 8:50 a.m. or 9 to 9:50 a.m.
- Monday through Wednesday, 6 to 6:50 p.m.
David Raines
- Monday - CLOSED
- Tuesday through Friday - 1 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.
- Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.
- Cost: $2.50
Querbes
- Monday - CLOSED (Except for daycares)
- Tuesday through Friday - 1 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.
- Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.
- Cost: $2.50
- Swim Lessons (2 week sessions - 8 lessons: $85/session)
- Monday through Thursday from 8 to 8:50 a.m. or 9 to 9:50 a.m.
- Monday through Thursday - 6 to 6:50 p.m.
Southern Hills
- Monday - CLOSED
- Tuesday through Friday - 3 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday - 1 to 5 p.m.
- Sunday - 2 to 6 p.m.
- Cost: $2.50 per person and $3.50 to swim and slide
- Swim Lessons: (2 week sessions - 8 lessons: $85/session)
- Monday through Thursday - 8 to 8:50 a.m. or 9 to 9:50 a.m.
- Monday through Thursday - 7 to 7:50 p.m.
- Water Aerobics: (adults & seniors)
- Monday through Friday 7 to 8 a.m.
- Cost: $20/month
- Only pool open July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Only pool open on weekends in August
