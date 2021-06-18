No tropical impacts, so it’s time to Let the Good Times Roll

(KSLA) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is struggling to come together, and is going off to the east. So, we will remain dry in the ArkLaTex all weekend. This is perfect for the Let the Good Times Roll festival.

This evening will be nice and dry with no rain around. There should be a few small clouds, but plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 90s initially, but will cool gradually after sunset. The humidity is still not all that bad, so it is a perfect evening to spend outdoors. The Let the Good Times Roll festival kicks off this evening in Shreveport.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with no chance of rain. It will also not be too humid. This will allow temperatures to cool down to the upper 60s and lower 70s. it should be a pleasant way to start the weekend.

Over the weekend, we will stay nice and dry. The storm in the Gulf of Mexico looks to stay well off to the east away from the ArkLaTex. This will allow for us to have sunny skies and no chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. There will only be a few clouds at times. Temperatures will be hot again, getting up to the mid 90s. The humidity will also be on the return. So, both days it will feel more like 100 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated if you are spending extended time outdoors.

Potential tropical cyclone Three is struggling to get its act together. This is preventing it to becoming a named storm. It is also running out of time before it does makes landfall and weakens. The latest forecast still calls for Claudette to officially form by tonight. We will have to see if that becomes the case. Regardless, we will have basically no impacts here at home. Even the state of Louisiana will have minimal impacts. Most of the rain now will be over southern Mississippi, Alabama, and western Florida.

We will see a lot of rain and a brief cool down (KSLA News 12)

We will likely see more of an impact from a cold front arriving next week. Usually we do not get these in June. However, I believe this is because of the storm passing by the southeast region. This will help pull the cold front south and should pass by the ArkLaTex Monday night and Tuesday morning. The rain will be likely on both of these days. So rain chances are up to 50% Monday and 40% Tuesday.

The good news about this cold front is that it will provide some relief to the heat and humidity for a brief while. Tuesday and Wednesday will only have temperatures reach the mid 80s. Plus the humidity will come down a little bit. I expect all of the rain to be gone by Wednesday morning. So, rain chances then are looking low.

Don’t get used to the cooler weather though. Thursday and Friday will heat back up to the mid 90s with more humidity. So, it will not feel pleasant at all. Rain chances though look to stay low. I have only a 10-20% chance for a quick shower.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.