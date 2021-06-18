Yokem Connection
New foundation launched to honor La. legal legend

By Domonique Benn
Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He’s a Louisiana legal legend, and on what would have been his 97th birthday, on Friday, June 18, the family of Dr. Jesse stone Jr. announced the Jesse N. Stone Jr. Foundation.

His daughter, the Honorable Judge Shonda Stone from the Second Circuit Court of Appeal spoke with KSLA’s Domonique Benn about the goal of the foundation .

“We were thinking, the board was, we would come up with program and we would work with local schools, identify kids very early on who would be interested in becoming an attorney, and I can’t think of any better way than to merge education, legal education to a diverse group of people,” Stone said.

For more information on the Jesse N. Stone Foundation, please email jnstonejrfoundation@gmail.com.

Click here to read more about the foundation from SUSLA.

