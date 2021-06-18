Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RYE, Texas (KTRE) - New details have been released regarding the death of a Texas man after being tied to a truck and dragged down the street.

Southeast Texas about 40 miles east of Houston. Last Saturday, authorities say a man was found dead after he was tied to the back of his pickup truck and dragged, and then the truck was burned. The truck and body were discovered near the Polk / Liberty County line.

Last Sunday, investigators arrested 37-year-old Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, charging him with the murder of 60-year-old Roman Rodriguez of Rye, Texas. According to Investigators, evidence revealed at the scene of this murder and various statements made by Hoffpauir, which are still under investigation, Rodriguez arrived at the home of Timey Ann Cole and her son, Robert Hoffpauir, and a domestic disturbance occurred due to a former relationship between Rodriguez and Cole. During this physical altercation, Rodriguez allegedly was severely beaten into submission by Hoffpauir who then tied a tow strap around the waist of Rodriguez and attached the other end to the pick-up truck belonging to Rodriguez.

Investigators say according to evidence found it appears that Hoffpauir then dragged Rodriguez from the home for a lengthy distance down the road where the truck and Rodriguez was abandoned and then the truck was set on fire by Hoffpauir. Only the autopsy, results of which are still pending, will reveal if Rodriguez was deceased before he was dragged by the truck or at some point later.

Now new details are emerging in the case, including the arrest of the mother Timey Ann Cole.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.E. Ghali
LSUHS chancellor resigns less than a day after being reinstated
DeSoto Parish resident Missy Lawrence says they found human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags...
Judge grants injunction blocking weekend trail ride events in Bossier Parish
SPD responded to the scene Thursday, June 17, 2021 for a reported ATM theft Youree Drive.
Police searching for suspects after attempted ATM theft at credit union on Youree Drive
Woman found dead in Longview home; police investigating
1 injured, 1 arrested in shooting in Bossier City Wednesday night

Latest News

Let the Good Times Roll festival returns to Shreveport, La. for its 34th year June 18 through...
Let the Good Times Roll festival returns for 34th year
Community Renewal is offering summer swimming lessons to kids.
Community Renewal teaching kids to swim this summer
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is hoping to collect hundreds of fans for people...
Amid scorching temps, Salvation Army of NWLA collecting fans for those in need
A shooting was reported near the entrance to the Shreveport Regional Airport Friday, June 18,...
2 injured in shooting near Shreveport Regional Airport
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead