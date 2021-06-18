Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir after he told wife he was having boat trouble the night before

The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18,...
The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18, 2021.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A body was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir in Sabine Parish Friday morning, officials with the sheriff’s office confirm.

On Friday, June 18, someone found a boat around 8:30 a.m. with no one on board against the bank, so a search crew was called out. Officials say a man’s body was found a short time later around 9 a.m. not far from where the boat was located.

The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18,...
The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18, 2021.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

The man has been identified as Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73. The sheriff’s office says he lived on the lake just a few hundred yards from where he was found. Officials say he went fishing Thursday around 4 p.m., and called his wife that night around 8:30 p.m. saying he was having problems with the boat’s motor. He didn’t come home that night.

It’s unclear if he drowned or suffered some sort of medical incident. An autopsy will be performed.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported near the entrance to the Shreveport Regional Airport Friday, June 18,...
2 injured in shooting near Shreveport Regional Airport; suspect in custody
G.E. Ghali
LSUHS chancellor resigns less than a day after being reinstated
DeSoto Parish resident Missy Lawrence says they found human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags...
Judge grants injunction blocking weekend trail ride events in Bossier Parish
Woman found dead in Longview home; police investigating
SPD responded to the scene Thursday, June 17, 2021 for a reported ATM theft Youree Drive.
Police searching for suspects after attempted ATM theft at credit union on Youree Drive

Latest News

FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla.,...
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
An explosion was reported at a black powder facility at Camp Minden Friday, June 18, 2021.
Explosion reported at black powder facility at Camp Minden
Senator Ted Cruz commemorates Juneteenth on the senate floor
Senator Ted Cruz commemorates Juneteenth on the senate floor
Public pools in Shreveport open for the summer