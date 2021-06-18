Juneteenth Voices: Caitlin Douglas talks about why she celebrates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is now a federally recognized holiday after President Joe Biden signed the bill Thursday, June 17.

Caitlin Douglas with We the People talks about why the holiday is important to her.

“For me, Juneteenth is a reminder, especially since I am in the south, we are really not far removed from our past. I think a huge issue for people today is thinking we have made progress, but they have to realize progress happens to lead up unto a solution. I didn’t know all about Juneteenth until about college and not realizing the Let the Good Times Roll festival is hosted on the weekend of Juneteenth because I had been going for years and years as a youngster and not knowing what it was about and I am happy I had that instilled in me, but we need to have educational options for African American students to learn that history,” she said.

“It shouldn’t be an elective it should be taught because it is American History.

KSLA’s Domonique Benn asked if Douglas celebrates the 4th of July.

“I personally do not celebrate July 4th. I do not celebrate July 4th in the sense of independence in the sense of making America this great country to uphold that we have done no wrong, that all of the wars have been fought for our freedoms, because that is not the case for all of our citizens. I personally do not celebrate July 4th. I have family that celebrates July 4th, so I will gather with family,” Douglas said.

Douglas says she does celebrate Juneteenth, however.

“I celebrate. I am very proud of the fact that so many people want to celebrate Juneteenth, that so many people do want to learn about Black August, which you will probably hear more about from Omari Ho Sang, so I am very proud of that,” she said.

