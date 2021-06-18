Juneteenth: Food vendors ready for Let the Good Times Roll festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Niema Longstratt, owner of RNL’s Cookery Corner, is just one of the vendors that will be at the Let the Good Times Roll festival at Festival Plaza.

Niema Longstratt, owner of RNL's Cookery Corner, will be one of the vendors at the festival. (KSLA)

On KSLA News 12 This Morning on Friday, June 18, Niema served up different dishes for our crew. These are the same items that will be on the menu this weekend.

Niema Longstratt, owner of RNL's Cookery Corner, will be one of the vendors at the festival. (KSLA)

Niema Longstratt, owner of RNL's Cookery Corner, will be one of the vendors at the festival. (KSLA)

Neima says her most popular dish and one that sells out is goat. The West African native says that dish is very popular in her country. Other popular dishes are oxtails, fried flounder, chicken wings, shrimp, and tuna.

Niema Longstratt, owner of RNL's Cookery Corner, will be one of the vendors at the festival. (KSLA)

Niema Longstratt, owner of RNL's Cookery Corner, will be one of the vendors at the festival. (KSLA)

Gates open Friday at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the festival runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to midnight; Sunday’s hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.