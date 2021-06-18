Juneteenth: Food vendors ready for Let the Good Times Roll festival
More than 30 food vendors will be serving up meals at the festival
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Niema Longstratt, owner of RNL’s Cookery Corner, is just one of the vendors that will be at the Let the Good Times Roll festival at Festival Plaza.
On KSLA News 12 This Morning on Friday, June 18, Niema served up different dishes for our crew. These are the same items that will be on the menu this weekend.
Neima says her most popular dish and one that sells out is goat. The West African native says that dish is very popular in her country. Other popular dishes are oxtails, fried flounder, chicken wings, shrimp, and tuna.
Gates open Friday at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the festival runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to midnight; Sunday’s hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight.
