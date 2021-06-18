Explosion reported at black powder facility at Camp Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - An explosion was reported at a black powder facility at Camp Minden in Webster Parish Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office confirms the call came in around 9:45 a.m. Fire and EMS crews responded and had the fire contained by around 11:30 a.m. Sheriff Jason Parker says about 15 employees were inside the facility when it happened, but that they all got out safely and no one was injured.

An explosion was reported at a black powder facility at Camp Minden Friday, June 18, 2021. (KSLA)

The sheriff goes on to say there is no threat to the public and no evacuations necessary.

A 24 to 48-hour waiting period will be observed to make sure nothing else at the facility ignites. Hazmat crews with Louisiana State Police have taken over the scene.

It’s unclear at this time what exactly caused the explosion and subsequent fire.

This is not the first time there have been issues at Camp Minden.

