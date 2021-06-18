Yokem Connection
DeSoto Parish woman celebrates 101st birthday

Emma Allen is 101-years-old.
By KSLA Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A special birthday celebration was held Friday, June 18, and there are 101 reasons to party.

Emma Allen is 101 years “young.” She was born in 1920 and she’s from DeSoto Parish. Her family and friends are celebrating her big day at Heritage Manor South in Shreveport; there will be cake and punch.

We want to send our birthday wishes from the KSLA News 12 crew. We hope you have a special day.

