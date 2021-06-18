Yokem Connection
Community Renewal teaching kids to swim this summer

Community Renewal is offering summer swimming lessons to kids.(KSLA)
Community Renewal is offering summer swimming lessons to kids.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He’s a man with a mission: to teach kids to swim. Right now, Community Renewal is in the middle of its summer swim program.

They’re teaching young men and women how to have fun and survive in the water. Emmitt Welch with Community Renewal says the program was born from the tragic drowning of six children in the Red River almost 11 years ago.

“We’re averaging 35 to 40 kids in our summer swim program, having a pretty good success rate. Last week, we had some kids that had never been in the pool before and they left here swimming,” Welch said.

Welch says even though the swim program has already begun, kids wanting to join in can still call Community Renewal for more information. The number is 318-425-3222.

