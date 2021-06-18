Yokem Connection
Caddo resident gets 150 years in prison for shooting 2 men

1 was shot in his head, the other in his abdomen and a hand; both survived
By Curtis Heyen
Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man has been ordered to serve 150 years in prison for trying to kill two men more than three years ago.

Carlos Martel Lynn Smith, 43, of Shreveport, was sentenced Wednesday, June 16 in Caddo District Court.

He was convicted on two charges in April in a trial in which he represented himself, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

Smith shot two acquaintances — one in his head, the other in his abdomen and a hand — on Dec. 6. 2017, in the 7200 block of Bethany Street. Both gunshot victims survived.

On Wednesday, the District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. sentenced Smith to 75 years on each the two charges and ordered that he serve the terms consecutively. He must serve his time without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of his sentence.

The district attorney’s office says Smith’s sentence was enhanced through a multiple offender bill that prosecutors had filed.

