Amid scorching temps, Salvation Army of NWLA collecting fans for those in need

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is hoping to collect hundreds of fans for people...
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is hoping to collect hundreds of fans for people trying to beat the heat this summer.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With temperatures across the ArkLaTex spiking, the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana needs help collecting hundreds of fans for people trying to beat the heat.

Through July 30, the non-profit hopes to collect 600 fans to distribute to seniors and others designated by the Salvation Army as needing help.

“There’s a lot of people in their homes who do not have good air circulation,” said Capt. Jamaal Ellis, a corps officer for the Salvation Army of NWLA. “A fan would make a world of difference for them, so we want to make that resource available.”

Here’s how you can help: bring new fans to 147 E Stoner Ave. in Shreveport on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. You can also ship fans or send monetary donations to 200 E Stoner Ave.

When making a financial contribution, please write “Fan Drive” in the memo. Those wanting to deliver a fan outside of scheduled hours can call 318-424-3200.

“What the Salvation Army does is respond to the needs of the community,” said Ellis. “Well, in Shreveport, Louisiana, it’s hot.”

These fans are going directly to Saints Alive! seniors and others in need as determined by the Social Services Department of the Salvation Army.

