Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating down a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam, authorities said Thursday.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told reporters that a group of nine people tubing on the Dan River went over the Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset on Wednesday. A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called the situation in to 911 Thursday afternoon, Cates said.

Cates did not release the identities of the three people who died.

Four other people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening. Two more remained missing Thursday night.

Boats and helicopters were used in the search in the county north of Greensboro along the Virginia state line.

Cates said it’s not immediately clear why the tubers didn’t contact authorities sooner, but he said it may have been because they didn’t have phones with them.

He said it’s not unusual for people to float the river on tubes or rafts in the area but most get out and walk around the dam, which is marked by signs. The dam is approximately 8 feet (2.5 meters) tall, he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.E. Ghali
LSUHS chancellor resigns less than a day after being reinstated
DeSoto Parish resident Missy Lawrence says they found human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags...
Judge grants injunction blocking weekend trail ride events in Bossier Parish
SPD responded to the scene Thursday, June 17, 2021 for a reported ATM theft Youree Drive.
Police searching for suspects after attempted ATM theft at credit union on Youree Drive
Woman found dead in Longview home; police investigating
1 injured, 1 arrested in shooting in Bossier City Wednesday night

Latest News

The shooter admitted to firing a gun after a driver flipped him off. A 6-year-old boy died in...
Motive revealed in boy's road rage shooting death
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
Greg Powell, owner of SB Rides, is hosting a freedom bike ride on Juneteenth.
Juneteenth Voices: Freedom bike ride
Caitlin Douglas says she celebrates Juneteenth every year.
Juneteenth Voices: Caitlin Douglas talks about why she celebrates
Marcus Eriz, 24, told police on June 6 that he grabbed the loaded gun, rolled down the window...
Officials: Man in Calif. boy’s road rage killing admitted firing gun