2 injured in shooting near Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people were injured early Friday morning in a shooting near the Shreveport Regional Airport.

It happened Friday, June 18 just after 3 a.m. The incident started north of the airport on Monkhouse Drive and ended just outside the entrance to the airport.

A shooting was reported near the entrance to the Shreveport Regional Airport Friday, June 18, 2021. (KSLA)

Shreveport police officials say one person was shot and another person was injured, possibly by a bullet or by being hit by a vehicle. Both people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently searching for suspects and vehicles possibly involved. No descriptions have been released.

The entrance to the airport was closed for about 10 minutes, but traffic is now being allowed inside.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

