Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

1 killed in fiery 18-wheeler wreck in Mount Pleasant

(unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler that caught fire.

Police in Mount Pleasant say it happened Thursday, June 17 just before 2 p.m. on I-30 E near exit 165. When officers got there, they found an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in fire that had crashed into a light pole in the median.

Fire crews responded and were able to put out the flames, however, the 64-year-old male driver of the 18-wheeler was found dead inside. His identity has not yet been released. There was no one else in the vehicle.

Witnesses reportedly told police this was a single-vehicle crash. The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported near the entrance to the Shreveport Regional Airport Friday, June 18,...
2 injured in shooting near Shreveport Regional Airport; suspect in custody
G.E. Ghali
LSUHS chancellor resigns less than a day after being reinstated
DeSoto Parish resident Missy Lawrence says they found human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags...
Judge grants injunction blocking weekend trail ride events in Bossier Parish
Woman found dead in Longview home; police investigating
SPD responded to the scene Thursday, June 17, 2021 for a reported ATM theft Youree Drive.
Police searching for suspects after attempted ATM theft at credit union on Youree Drive

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
LaDOTD announces replacement of Caddo Lake bridge, other projects in NWLA
1 killed, 1 injured in wreck just south of Carthage