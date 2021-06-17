Yokem Connection
Woman found dead in Longview home; police investigating

(WAVE 3 News)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - The Longview Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday, June 15.

Police say officers were sent out to a house in the 100 block of Sydney Street around 5 p.m. for a welfare check when they found Paige Martin, 22, dead inside. Martin appeared to have injuries to her neck. During the investigation, officers were notified by the Huntsville Police Department that the suspect, Dontrey Walker, 24, had been involved in a standoff with police in their city. They say during the standoff, Walker had indicated to them that he’d killed his girlfriend in Longview.

Police got a warrant for Walker charging him with murder. Huntsville officers were able to successfully negotiate his surrender and he was taken into custody. Walker is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 903-237-1110.

