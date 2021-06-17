Watching the Gulf but ArkLaTex impacts less likely

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to keep a close eye on developments in the Gulf. While we are still expecting some tropical development, impacts for the ArkLaTex are looking less and less likely. This is due to the fact that the developing system still is very disorganized with most of the convection off to its east along with a track that’s trending toward the central and eastern portion of Louisiana. This means generally your weekend is looking drier and hotter as well. But we are tracking wet weather on the horizon next week in the form of a front that will move through the region.

While development in the Gulf is still likely it does not appear the region will see many impacts from it. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for, you guessed it, another scorching day ahead for the ArkLaTex. As we have seen all week, temperatures are starting off in the 70s and will be rising into the mid-90s this afternoon. The bigger story today is that there is the potential for a couple showers and thunderstorms to pop up during the morning and into the early afternoon hours before clearing out before you head home from work.

As we move ahead to your Friday and weekend forecast we are tracking our slowly developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. At this point the disturbance that could become Claudette is still very disorganized and as of this point has still failed to really generate a well defined circulation. Due to this along with the fact that the latest potential tracks have shifted east, it really appears that the viewing area will see little if any precipitation over the weekend. That means you can expect the hot weather to continue with temperatures in the 90s.

Looking ahead to next week we are though tracking some changes on the way for the region in form of a front. This front will likely move through Tuesday and Wednesday bringing with rain and cooler temperatures. We could also see some wet weather Monday, but that will be more isolated in nature compared to Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the rain expected highs to potentially dip back down into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

So while you might not see wet weather this weekend the umbrellas will be needed next week. Have a great Thursday!

