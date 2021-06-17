Yokem Connection
Villa Norte tenant says bees are taking over apartment

Tenant says she has already been stung and fears for her children
By Domonique Benn
Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There has been a lot of buzzing in one particular apartment. It’s a pesky problem that Desaree Darby has not been able to get rid of, so she called KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn to take action.

Tenant says bees have taken over her apartment
Darby says for the past several months, the bees have taken over her bedroom at her Villa Norte apartment.

“They come and go as they please. This is their home,” she said.

Tenant says bees have taken over her apartment
Darby says she first discovered them one day when she walked into her room. After seeing one, she noticed more started to fly in from behind her window curtain. She says they seemed to be getting in through a hole outside that tunnels through to her bedroom ceiling inside. Darby says she has been calling the leasing office and maintenance for months.

“Ever since then, no one has come to patch my hole in my room where the bees is coming in and out,” she said.

Tenant says bees have taken over her apartment
Tenant says bees have taken over her apartment
At one point, Darby says there were swarms of about 50 bees in her room. She has blocked off the room, but when she enters, she finds many dead bees.

Tenant says bees have taken over apartment
She has already been stung, but fears for her kids.

“I do not want to be in this apartment anymore because they already told me they are going to have to call a bee expert,” Darby said.

The complex told KSLA News 12 they can’t find any bee experts to come out and fix the problem. At the time, there was not another 3-bedroom apartment ready for Darby to move into.

“I have been over here over a year; I am not a bad tenant. I pay my rent on time. It is like they do not care,” she said.

KSLA called Villa Norte to check on the bee situation and they told us Darby received her new apartment keys the same day we called. Below are pictures of Darby and her family moving into their new apartment.

Darby moves in to new apartment
Darby moves in to new apartment
Darby moves in to new apartment
A bee expert is expected to come out the week of June 21.

