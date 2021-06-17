Shreveport teen faces prosecution as an adult

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport 17-year-old faces trial as an adult after being accused of killing two people and shooting at six or more people over a spree of violence lasting 10 days.

Evidence was presented against the teen in a Continued Custody Hearing held in Juvenile Court on June 4, 2021. Judge Ree Casey Jones found probable cause for two counts of second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder.

All charges will be presented to the Caddo Parish Grand Jury for prosecution of the teen as an adult.

The teen is accused of the second-degree murder of Zyon Adams, 22, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and wounded Adams’ girlfriend and a seven-year-old girl.

Late May 18, the teen allegedly shot from a stolen vehicle into another vehicle occupied by Adams and the two other victims in front of Adams’ residence on Cheatham Street in Shreveport. Adams died of his wounds early the following day.

On May 25, the teen is accused of firing a gun into the home of an ex-girlfriend on Kent Avenue while numerous other people were inside, and firing a weapon at her again on May 27 as she walked on Rightway Avenue in Shreveport.

On May 27, the teen is accused of firing a weapon at Zyon Adams’ mother as she and a friend were driving her four-year-old grandchild to school. Then on May 28, he is accused of firing shots at and killing Carlos Daniels, 16, on Fulton Street in Shreveport.

