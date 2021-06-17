Shreveport man convicted on multiple drug, gun charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man faces decades in jail after being found guilty of five separate drug and gun charges on Wednesday, June 16.

Bernard Grant, also known as Lucious Cummings, 51, was found guilty unanimously as-charged on four of the five counts by the eight-man, four-woman jury.

The charges stemmed from Grant’s arrest on August 4, 2020. The arrest occurred at a motel on Claiborne Avenue, during which officers discovered 11 baggies of methamphetamine, Schedule I drugs Cathinone and synthetic cannabinoid, Schedule II cocaine, and the legend drug Hydroxyzine. Police also found a .22-caliber Ruger.

At the time of his arrest, Grant was on parole following a 2005 conviction for possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, for which he received a 30 year sentence.

The four guilty-as-charged counts included: possession of less than 28 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, the illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of under two grams of cocaine.

The jury returned a responsive guilty charge on the remaining count, possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute (less than 2-1/2 pounds). The jury found him guilty of synthetic marijuana, less than 14 grams.

Grant will return to Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s courtroom June 29, 2021, for sentencing. He will face up to 10 years in prison, with or without hard labor, and a fine of up to $50,000, for possession of less than 28 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; five to 10 years at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence and a fine of up to $10,000, for illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine; five to 20 years at hard labor, also without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and a fine of from $1,000 to $5,000 for possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon; and up to two years in prison, with or without hard labor, as well as a fine of up to $5,000, for possession of less than two grams of cocaine.

On the responsive count of simple possession of less than 14 grams of synthetic marijuana, Grant faces up to 15 days in jail and a fine of up to $300.

