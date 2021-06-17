Shreveport LGBTQ+ community talks about importance of Pride Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the LGBTQ+ community say Pride Month is a big deal.

On Thursday, June 17, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a number of people about initiatives they would like to see happen in Shreveport, plus events going on throughout June.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN JUNE

21+ / June 19: Drag show at Central Station (every Saturday night)

21+ / June 20: Drag Bingo featuring Lemon Pop at The Korner Lounge (every Sunday with a different drag artist)

21+ / June 23: Trivia Night at The Korner Lounge (every Wednesday)

All Ages / June 24: Digital Tarot Readings sponsored by Queerport / https://www.facebook.com/events/4060801243955461

All Ages / June 25-26: Pride Weekend at The Lot / https://www.facebook.com/events/226670272600937

21+ / June 25: Talent Night at Central Station

21+ / June 25: Pride Fest at Bear’s on Fairfield / https://www.facebook.com/events/148076880713303

All Ages / June 26: Field Gay presented by Q-Prom / https://www.facebook.com/events/179867317381252/

All Ages / June 26: Pride Mass at Holy Cross at Holy Cross Episcopal Church / https://www.facebook.com/events/1194858840944889

All Ages / June 26: Stonewall Candlelight vigil sponsored by The Korner Lounge (21+ to enter bar) / https://www.facebook.com/events/593423618224796

21+ / June 26: Field Gay After Party & Drag Show / https://www.facebook.com/events/196262085736611/

21+ June 26: Drag show at Central Station (every Saturday night)

All Ages / June 27: Digital Pride Month Showcase sponsored by Queerport / https://www.facebook.com/events/4305028282848747

21+ / June 27: Drag Bingo featuring Olivia Martini Brooks at The Korner Lounge (every Sunday with a different drag artist)

21+ / June 27: Drag Bingo featuring Mya Andrews at Central Station (every other Sunday)

21+ / June 30: Trivia Night at The Korner Lounge (every Wednesday)

Queerport is currently raising money for its annual flagship event in October in downtown Shreveport. The event showcases artists, creators, musicians, poets, vendors, and much more. It’s open to all ages and is free. Click here to donate.

