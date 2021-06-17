Yokem Connection
Shreveport LGBTQ+ community talks about importance of Pride Month

The LGBTQ+ community in Shreveport says Pride Month means everything to them.
The LGBTQ+ community in Shreveport says Pride Month means everything to them.
By Tayler Davis
Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the LGBTQ+ community say Pride Month is a big deal.

On Thursday, June 17, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a number of people about initiatives they would like to see happen in Shreveport, plus events going on throughout June.

Watch KSLA News 12 tonight to find out what Pride Month means to them.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN JUNE

Queerport is currently raising money for its annual flagship event in October in downtown Shreveport. The event showcases artists, creators, musicians, poets, vendors, and much more. It’s open to all ages and is free. Click here to donate.

